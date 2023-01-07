Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,821 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,830 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.5% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,590,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $484,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,706 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,636 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,616,000 after acquiring an additional 309,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 221,675 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,908,000 after acquiring an additional 28,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 2.6 %

AXP stock opened at $150.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.59 and a 200 day moving average of $149.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.95.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.