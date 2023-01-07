Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 403.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 33.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.7% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $397.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $374.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.53.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.