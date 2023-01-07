Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 177.2% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $181.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.74. The company has a market capitalization of $249.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Wedbush raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

