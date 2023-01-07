Synovus Financial Corp Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $30,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,110 shares of company stock valued at $52,671,519 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.75.

VEEV opened at $159.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.14 and a 200 day moving average of $185.19. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.89. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $244.83.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

