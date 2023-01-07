Synovus Financial Corp Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,480,000 after buying an additional 7,748,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after buying an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,647,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,522,000 after buying an additional 2,087,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,566,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,952,000 after buying an additional 1,327,764 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 1.4 %

RPRX opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.41.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $236,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,531,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $236,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,531,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $7,276,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,225,000 shares in the company, valued at $980,122,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 532,933 shares of company stock valued at $23,027,408 in the last 90 days. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

