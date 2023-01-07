Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in CME Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $175.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CME. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

