Synovus Financial Corp Raises Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 310,237 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,553,000 after acquiring an additional 166,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,710,000 after acquiring an additional 65,201 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,652,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $454.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $450.91 and a 200 day moving average of $440.66. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $515.33.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.