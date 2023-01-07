Synovus Financial Corp Sells 573 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $553.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.10 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 46.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $632.12.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

