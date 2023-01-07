Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,491,000 after purchasing an additional 479,356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,527,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,318,000 after purchasing an additional 56,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,263,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VMC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.82.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 3.4 %

VMC opened at $181.36 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $211.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.77.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

