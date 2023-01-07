Synthetix (SNX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $423.14 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for $1.70 or 0.00010013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $423.14 million and approximately $38.43 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003628 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00431290 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.04 or 0.01729703 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,160.92 or 0.30462822 BTC.
Synthetix Coin Profile
Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 311,410,508 coins and its circulating supply is 249,478,886 coins. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
