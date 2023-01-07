T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TMUS. Cowen raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.33.

TMUS opened at $148.57 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $184.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.64.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

