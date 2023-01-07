Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.78). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a negative return on equity of 472.90%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Thomas Cancro acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas Cancro bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,910. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Purcell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

