Tal Chalozin Sells 14,510 Shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Stock

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) CTO Tal Chalozin sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $17,121.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,300,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,193.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Innovid stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Innovid Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.17.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Innovid had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Innovid Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Innovid from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Innovid to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Innovid in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Innovid by 398.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,223,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,086 shares in the last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new position in Innovid in the first quarter worth $6,463,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Innovid by 74.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 349,401 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovid by 7.0% in the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 673,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 43,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Innovid in the second quarter worth $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

