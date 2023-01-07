Taptica International (LON:TAP) Trading 0.8% Higher

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 127.50 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.51). 1,625,144 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 869,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.49).
Taptica International Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market cap of £158.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 125 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.
About Taptica International
Taptica International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mobile advertising technologies business. The company provides data-focused marketing solutions that execute brand insights on mobile by leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users by application, service, and brands.
Featured Articles
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
- Is Your Portfolio Flexible Enough for FLEX Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Taptica International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taptica International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.