Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $142.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $170.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.75.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $160.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

