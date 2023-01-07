Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $142.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $170.00.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.75.
Target Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $160.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Trading of Target
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
