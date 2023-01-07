TCW Group Inc. Acquires 11,600 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of The RMR Group worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in The RMR Group by 33.8% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,203,000 after buying an additional 49,376 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

RMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of RMR opened at $28.82 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $35.65. The company has a market capitalization of $911.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.29%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

