TCW Group Inc. Acquires 3,407 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FactSet Research Systems worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of FDS opened at $404.46 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $428.98 and its 200-day moving average is $421.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.43.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,221.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,359. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.