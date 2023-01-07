TCW Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Up 3.3 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

NYSE:EQR opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.16. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Stories

