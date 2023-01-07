TCW Group Inc. Has $12.56 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $673.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $654.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $639.03. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $783.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

