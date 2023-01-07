TCW Group Inc. Has $7.97 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,062 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Blackstone by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,685,448.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $180,710,080. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.30.

NYSE BX opened at $79.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.13. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 101.70%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

