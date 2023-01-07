TCW Group Inc. Invests $6.43 Million in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after purchasing an additional 173,413 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $782,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $204,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,355 in the last ninety days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $649.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $614.79 and its 200 day moving average is $591.10. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $684.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $693.67.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.