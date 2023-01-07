TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,128 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 36,206 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Up 2.8 %

ADSK opened at $187.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $274.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.81 and its 200 day moving average is $199.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,278 shares of company stock worth $447,123 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.