TCW Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 89,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,904,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.6% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 5.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $161.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $172.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

