TCW Group Inc. Makes New Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,301,747,000 after buying an additional 935,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.87.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE EPAM opened at $316.67 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $584.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.82 and a 200-day moving average of $357.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.