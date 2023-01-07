TCW Group Inc. Sells 76,600 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 76,600 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $13,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG opened at $49.46 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $57.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $456.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.