TCW Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,053 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after buying an additional 4,118,552 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2,428.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,835,000 after buying an additional 1,960,069 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,820,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,012,000 after buying an additional 1,365,307 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13,579.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after buying an additional 461,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,634,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,938,000 after buying an additional 450,136 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Trimble Trading Up 2.8 %

Trimble stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $82.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $884.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.