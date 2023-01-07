TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Cut by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.8% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.9% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $120.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $162.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

