Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

TLSNY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 37 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 47 to SEK 41 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 31 to SEK 26 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.08.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.1355 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

