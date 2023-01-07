TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Trading Down 3.5%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$26.26 and last traded at C$26.45. 67,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 71,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CSFB decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) to C$36.50 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39. The firm has a market cap of C$7.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.27.

Insider Activity

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

In related news, Director Sue Paish sold 1,154 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.36, for a total value of C$30,423.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,767.43.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Articles

