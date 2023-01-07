Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Tenaris from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Trading Up 0.7 %

Tenaris stock opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 18.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,007 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3,518.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,638 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,601,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,882 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 24.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,474,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,260,000 after acquiring an additional 683,274 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tenaris by 102.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,863,000 after buying an additional 622,827 shares during the period. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.