Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Holdings Raised by Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Teradyne comprises about 3.3% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,898,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,823,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Teradyne by 74.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in Teradyne by 189.2% during the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 81,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 53,036 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Teradyne by 6.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 654,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,152,000 after buying an additional 41,177 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $91.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.26. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $167.69. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

