TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0203 on Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 1% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $198.67 million and $5.42 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00069492 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00060467 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009383 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023045 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000978 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003885 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000193 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,040,005 coins and its circulating supply is 9,802,987,940 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
