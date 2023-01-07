TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 0.7% Higher This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $197.19 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00069193 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00060083 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000365 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001145 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009214 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00023594 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000938 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003882 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,996,085 coins and its circulating supply is 9,802,939,911 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
