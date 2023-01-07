TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.94

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.94 and traded as high as $14.34. TFS Financial shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 116,520 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFSL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TFS Financial to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on TFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85 and a beta of 0.49.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 17.22%. Research analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 418.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TFS Financial news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony J. Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $40,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,906.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $140,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

