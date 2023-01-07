The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,264 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,341 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Boeing by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Boeing by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,423 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Boeing by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.24.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $213.00 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.93.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.