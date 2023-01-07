The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Raised by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.54. 6,462,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,989,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day moving average is $73.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.