The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.40. 9,989,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,709,360. The stock has a market cap of $274.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.43.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

