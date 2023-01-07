The Community Financial Co. (TCFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on January 24th

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.

Community Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Community Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Community Financial to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Community Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $39.45 on Friday. Community Financial has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $222.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TCFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Community Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Financial by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Community Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Community Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Community Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Financial

(Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Featured Stories

