The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HFG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($28.72) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($52.13) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($61.70) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €24.72 ($26.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 27.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €19.94 ($21.21) and a 1 year high of €74.64 ($79.40). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €23.04 and its 200-day moving average is €25.33.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

