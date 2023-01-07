The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th.

Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. Greenbrier Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $939.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,248,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,439,900. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

