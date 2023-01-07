The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 10.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,953,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 292.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 623,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after buying an additional 464,495 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $45.77.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

