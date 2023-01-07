Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 3% Higher This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $195.50 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00068937 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00060198 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000364 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001138 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009178 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023484 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000930 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003948 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000119 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,985,808,955 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
