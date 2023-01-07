Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 68 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $588.43 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31. The stock has a market cap of $245.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $529.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.99.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.