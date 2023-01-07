Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 984 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $23,659,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $356.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $435.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

