Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $100,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average is $62.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.