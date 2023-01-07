Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,006 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,058,000 after acquiring an additional 120,510 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after acquiring an additional 234,867 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01.

