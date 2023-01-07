Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $194.04 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $239.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.