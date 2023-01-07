Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.11% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,446,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $43.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

