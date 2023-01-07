Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 127.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,322.00.

MELI opened at $873.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.66 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $901.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $862.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,275.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

