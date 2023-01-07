Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.68 and a twelve month high of $82.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.59.
About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
